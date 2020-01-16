|
Coundon High Barnes
Formerly Nookside Peacefully on January 7th,
aged 87 years. Doris (nee Dunningham), dearly beloved wife of Jim, much loved mam of Carol, Jean, Lewis and Lynn, loving mother in law of Richard, Wendy, Steve and the late Michael. Also a devoted nana of Christopher, Andrew and their fiancées Danielle and Christine
and a great nana of Maddie.
Doris will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Private Cremation to take place
on Friday 24th January at 10.30.
Would friends please meet for a Celebration and Service of Thanksgiving afterwards in Ewesley Road Methodist Church at 11.am. Family flowers only. A plate will be provided at the church for donations which will be shared between
the Phoenix Unit and
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquires to Peter Dodd
Funeral Directors Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 16, 2020