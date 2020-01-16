Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Coundon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Coundon

Notice Condolences

Doris Coundon Notice
Coundon High Barnes
Formerly Nookside Peacefully on January 7th,
aged 87 years. Doris (nee Dunningham), dearly beloved wife of Jim, much loved mam of Carol, Jean, Lewis and Lynn, loving mother in law of Richard, Wendy, Steve and the late Michael. Also a devoted nana of Christopher, Andrew and their fiancées Danielle and Christine
and a great nana of Maddie.
Doris will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Private Cremation to take place
on Friday 24th January at 10.30.
Would friends please meet for a Celebration and Service of Thanksgiving afterwards in Ewesley Road Methodist Church at 11.am. Family flowers only. A plate will be provided at the church for donations which will be shared between
the Phoenix Unit and
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquires to Peter Dodd
Funeral Directors Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -