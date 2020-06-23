|
|
|
Jones Doris "Dolly"
(Nee McKenzie) Grangetown Died in hospital on Sunday
June 21st, aged 100 years.
Dolly was the beloved wife of the late Ieuan, a much loved mother to Alan, Brian and Ann, and a
devoted grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at Grangetown Cemetery at 1pm on Monday 29th June for family,
close friends and neighbours.
Arrangements by
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Directors, Seaham Tel: 0191 5817388.
Forever with the Lord
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 23, 2020