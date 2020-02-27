|
LANGLEY Peacefully on 18th February,
aged 88 years. Doris, dearest daughter of the late Alice and Thomas, dear sister of Jean
and the late Gordon, also a
beloved aunty and great aunty.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Down's Syndrome Association (a collection box will be available at the crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 0191 511 0028. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2020