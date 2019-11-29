|
Lewis The family of the late Doris would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, condolences and the generous donations to the Smile Train made in memory of Doris. Many thanks to
Dr Manchegowda and her team for their kindness and skilled care. Also all staff on Ward B28 at Sunderland Royal Hospital. Thanks to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors and Craig for his thoughtfulness, guidance and heartfelt gratitude, to Doris' carers, especially Kelly and Vanessa for their love and support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 29, 2019