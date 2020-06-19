|
McCLUMPHA
Doris Passed away on
June 12th, aged 98 years.
Much loved mum to Alistair, mother-in-law to Angela and grandma to Matthew,
Abigail and Heather.
Thank you to all at Holy Cross
Care Home for their outstanding care and compassion.
Family ceremony at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 3rd July at 2pm with video link for all of her friends who can not attend due to the current restrictions, to view www.obitus.com User name: Wuza1721 Password: 093029 Donations, if so desired, to Mum's chosen charity, R.N.L.I. via
Alan Duckworth, 200 Chester Road. Tel: 0191 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020