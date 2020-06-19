Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Duckworths Funeral Directors
200 Chester Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 7HE
0191 640 3677
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris McClumpha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris McClumpha

Notice Condolences

Doris McClumpha Notice
McCLUMPHA
Doris Passed away on
June 12th, aged 98 years.
Much loved mum to Alistair, mother-in-law to Angela and grandma to Matthew,
Abigail and Heather.
Thank you to all at Holy Cross
Care Home for their outstanding care and compassion.
Family ceremony at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 3rd July at 2pm with video link for all of her friends who can not attend due to the current restrictions, to view www.obitus.com User name: Wuza1721 Password: 093029 Donations, if so desired, to Mum's chosen charity, R.N.L.I. via
Alan Duckworth, 200 Chester Road. Tel: 0191 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Duckworths Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -