Rogers Hope Bank View, Silksworth Peacefully in hospital on
11th November, aged 83 years,
Doris (née Tye).
Devoted wife of the late Ivor,
loving mam of Alison and Trevor, mother-in-law to Neil and Ann, much loved nana to Katherine and Thomas, sister to Edna and
the late William (Bill).
Service to take place at
St Paul's Church, Ryhope on
Tuesday 1st December at 10:15am
followed by a private family burial.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral
Directors, Tel: 0191 520 0666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 26, 2020