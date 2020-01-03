|
|
|
BRINDLEY Fulwell
Formerly of Washington and Roker
Dorothy (Née Marshall) Sadly died on 23rd December 2019, following a short illness.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
much loved mam of Tracy and Steven, mother in law to Alan and Tracie, precious nana of Ryan, Rachel, Antoinette, Matthew and Olivia. Funeral to be held on Friday 10th January 2020 at 2.30pm
at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers for Ward E50
at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020