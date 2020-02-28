|
|
|
DOYLE (Plains Farm) Peacefully on 18th February,
aged 85 years.
Dorothy (Dot née Young).
Devoted wife of George,
much loved mother of George,
David and Debra, dear sister of Mary, also a loving mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Chad's Church on Friday 6th March at 10:15am, interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
Loved and remembered always.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family
Funeral Directors, 138, Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 0191 511 0028.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020