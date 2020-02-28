Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:15
St Chad's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Doyle

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Doyle Notice
DOYLE (Plains Farm) Peacefully on 18th February,
aged 85 years.
Dorothy (Dot née Young).
Devoted wife of George,
much loved mother of George,
David and Debra, dear sister of Mary, also a loving mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Chad's Church on Friday 6th March at 10:15am, interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
Loved and remembered always.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family
Funeral Directors, 138, Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 0191 511 0028.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -