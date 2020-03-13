|
|
|
DOYLE Dorothy "Dot" Following the recent loss of our mum, we would like to express our sincere thanks to friends and family alike for their love and support during this difficult time.
For those that attended the service, we would like to thank you for the kind donations made to
St. Chad's Church and apologies if we didn't manage to speak with you. Also, thanks to "Flowers in the Park" for the beautiful floral arrangements you provided and to Ian and all the staff at "John Hogg Funeral Directors" for their
professionalism and guidance throughout. Thanks also to
"The Philadelphia" for providing a wonderful spread for the Celebration of our mum's life.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020