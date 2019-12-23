|
|
|
Errington (Farringdon) Peacefully on 15th December,
aged 98 years, Dorothy.
Beloved wife of the late Ernie.
Much loved mam of the late Sheila,
dear mother in law of Alan, treasured nana of Peter and Anna.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 30th December at 11:30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired
to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon,
Tel: 0191 511 0028.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 23, 2019