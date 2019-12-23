|
Hagan Dorothy
(Dot)
(née Bloomfield)
(Washington,
formerly Whitburn) Passed away peacefully in the
Queen Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family on
11th December aged 85 years.
Dot, beloved Wife to Terry,
a much-loved Mum to
David, Janet, Paul and Michael,
a loving Grandma to Ella and Finley and a dearest Sister to Bob.
Please meet for a celebration of Dot's life at Saltwell Crematorium on
Monday 30th December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to
British Heart Foundation via a collection at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 23, 2019