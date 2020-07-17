|
|
|
Reveley Dorothy (Dolly) Peacefully on 13th July,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
much loved mam of Philip and Paul,
loving mother-in-law of Margaret and Anita, treasured nana of Callum,
also a dear auntie, great-auntie
and dear friend of Pauline.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Thursday 23rd July
in Sunderland Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to be divided
between the British Heart Foundation and the Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2020