|
|
|
Reveley The family of the late Dorothy (Dolly) wish to thank relatives, friends
and neighbours for their kindness and support during their
recent bereavement.
Also for the cards of condolence,
floral tributes, and donations to
the British Heart Foundation
and Air Ambulance.
Special thanks to Blossom Hill Care Home for the care, kindness and support shown to Dolly.
Many thanks also to
Rev. Rosemary Nash for the moving service, and to Daniel and staff at John Duckworth Funeral Directors for their support, care and professionalism at this difficult time.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2020