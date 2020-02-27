Home

ROSS (nee Hutchinson) Passed away at home on
18th February, aged 91 years, Dorothy.
Dorothy was much loved
and will be sadly missed by her son Doug, daughter-in-law Christine
and her grandchildren Kathryn, Calum and Sarah.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 10.30am.
Donations to the charity BLESMA - who helped Dorothy after the death of her beloved husband John - would be appreciated.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
