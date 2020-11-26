Home

SMITH DOROTHY
(née Bennett) Peacefully on 15th November,
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
devoted mum to Peter,
loving mother-in-law to Deborah,
treasured grandma to Ami,
Natalia, Philip and Daisy and
a dear sister to James
and auntie to Lee.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 3rd December in
Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Brysons Animal Shelter.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 26, 2020
