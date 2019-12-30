Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
14:45
St Mary Magdalene's Church
Dorothy Stobbart Notice
Stobbart Pennywell Suddenly in hospital on
December 18th aged 77 years.
Dorothy (Dot) Nee Bradley.
Devoted wife of the late Bert,
loving sister to David.
Also a much loved aunt and great aunt. Dot will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service in St Mary Magdalene's Church on Monday 6th January at 2.45pm followed by cremation at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Benedict's Hospice, a collection plate will be available.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funerals Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019
