|
|
|
STUBBS DOROTHY Peacefully on
6th August, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
devoted mam to
Ann, Dorothy and Stephen,
dearly loved nana to Paul,
Lee and partner Claire and
cherished grandma of
Amelia Olivia Grace.
Family funeral service to take place
on Wednesday 19th August in the
Memorial Suite at
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
North Hylton Road at 10.15am
prior to burial within
Southwick Cemetery.
All enquiries tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2020