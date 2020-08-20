|
Taylor (Seaburn) Peacefully at home
on 16th August 2020,
aged 85 years,
Dorothy Rose.
Very devoted wife of Ken.
Loving mam of Julie and a dear mother in law of Dave. Dearest sister of Doreen and Brian.
Sister in law of Dave and Pauline.
Much loved aunty Doff of
Lindsay, Ross, Gary and Gillian.
Cousin of Florence and dear
friend to many others.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so
desired to Salvation Army.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Will friends please meet for
service at Sunderland
crematorium on Wednesday
26th August at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to Tony Clarke Funeral
Directors, 255 Southwick Road
Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020