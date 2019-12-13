|
Teasdale Dorothy
(Great Lumley) Suddenly on Saturday 30th November 2019 aged 71 years. Dorothy (nee Willis), devoted wife of Bob.
Loving mum of Liz. Much loved sister of Carol and Lynne. Dear nan of Sam, Joe and Beth and great nan of Willow, Eden and Ruby.
Also a dear aunt.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service at Durham Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at 9.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be made to the British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Chester le Street (0191) 3871212.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019