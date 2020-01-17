|
THOMPSON Late of
Roker Avenue Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 13th January, aged 93 years, Dorothy (Dot).
Devoted wife of the late Ted, much loved mam to Dorothy, Tony, Liz and Gerard, dear mother in law, nana and great nana.
Dot will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for Requiem Mass on Friday
24th January at 1pm at
St. Anne's RC Church, Pennywell followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations to the Resident Fund the Village Care Home, a plate will be provided at the church.
All enquires to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 5200666.
On whose Soul Sweet Jesus
have Mercy, R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020