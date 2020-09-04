Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dot Reay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dot Reay

Notice Condolences

Dot Reay Notice
REAY ST Gabriels Estate Peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne, on August 28th, aged 86 years, Dot.
Loving wife of the late John William. Much loved Mam of John, David and Keith. Dearest Mother-in-Law Jean, Suzanne and Marie. An adored Nana of Simon, Andrew, Adam and the late Paul and Christopher. A dear Sister of Fairley and the late James. Cortege leaving residence at 3pm on Tuesday September 8th for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3:30pm. Donations in lieu of Flowers to Cerebral Palsy. All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -