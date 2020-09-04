|
REAY ST Gabriels Estate Peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne, on August 28th, aged 86 years, Dot.
Loving wife of the late John William. Much loved Mam of John, David and Keith. Dearest Mother-in-Law Jean, Suzanne and Marie. An adored Nana of Simon, Andrew, Adam and the late Paul and Christopher. A dear Sister of Fairley and the late James. Cortege leaving residence at 3pm on Tuesday September 8th for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3:30pm. Donations in lieu of Flowers to Cerebral Palsy. All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2020