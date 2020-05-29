Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Doug Malone

Doug Malone Notice
Malone Doug
(High Barnes) Doug Malone passed away peacefully on the 25th May 2020, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband to the late Margaret, beloved father of David and cherished father in law to Alma. He will be sadly missed
by all and fondly remembered.
The funeral service will be held
at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June at 11.00am. Unfortunately due to current restrictions the funeral will be private. Please send any donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon Tel:01915200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020
