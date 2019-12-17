Home

Duncan Stewart

Duncan Stewart Notice
STEWART Murton Peacefully in hospital
on December 9th
aged 82 years, Duncan, dearly beloved husband of Carole (nee Inman), devoted dad of Paul and Sharon, Nigel and Tracey, adored grandad of Lee, Jessica, Lyndon, Mia, Faye and Zoe, great grandad of Anya, Iain, Freya, Rhianna, Scarlett, Lois and Eliza, also a loving brother, brother in law and uncle.
Friends please meet for service in Holy Trinity Church on Monday December 23 at 10.30am, to be followed by Interment in Murton Cemetery. Family flowers only, please; donations in lieu for Dementia UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 17, 2019
