Barnfather Eddie Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on
Sunday 14th June,
aged 68.
Surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Ann,
beloved dad to Janis and Nicola, special grandad to Harry, Dylan, Lily and Ava. Also dear
father-in-law, brother and brother-in-law and friend to many.
A private funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 25th June at 3pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Diabetes UK.
At rest with Coop Funeral Directors, Chatsworth House. Contact 0191 5673401
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020