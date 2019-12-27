Home

Eddie Rooks Notice
Rooks Fulford Grange Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice surrounded by his wife and children on December 17th aged 67 years, Eddie. Devoted and loving husband of Ann, adored dad of Nicola Rose, Fae and Thomas Edward, treasured granda of Connor, also a much
loved brother, brother in law, nephew and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday January 7th at 11.30am.
No flowers by request, donations if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice and the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital, a collection plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 27, 2019
