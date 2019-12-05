|
WILLIAMS Eddie High Barnes
Peacefully in hospital, after a short illness, on the
22nd November, aged 77 years, Eddie, a much loved and devoted husband of Cathy, a much loved dad of Andrew and Helen, dearest father-in-law of Sandra and David, a loving grandad of Kieran, Aidan, Olivia and Ben and also a dear brother-in-law and cousin.
Eddie will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at St. Gabriel's Church, Sunderland on Tuesday
10th December at 1.15pm,
which will be followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.00pm.
By request family flowers only, donations if so desired will be
given to the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A collection box will be available at both the church and crematorium. All enquiries to
Watson's Funeral Directors.
Tel. 0191 4771484.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 5, 2019