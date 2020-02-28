Home

HILTON Seaham Passed away peacefully in hospital, on 15th February, aged 85 years Edith (nee Dawson).
A beloved wife to the late Lawrence. A dear sister, sister in law,
aunt and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Christ Church New Seaham, on Wednesday 4th March at 2:00PM, followed by cremation
at Durham Crematorium.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown. Tel 0191 5239099.
Feb. 28, 2020
