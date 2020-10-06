Home

Maddison High Barnes Died peacefully at home on
October 2nd, aged 89 years.
Edith (nee Jackson), loving and devoted wife of the late Stan,
loving aunty to Lynn and Paul,
Alex and Lee, much loved great aunt to John, Jill and Lee, Alexander, Philip and Marcus.
Service to take place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday October 8th at 11.30am.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, 90 The Broadway, Sunderland. Tel 0191 5200666.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Marie Curie.
Loved by many, missed by all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 6, 2020
