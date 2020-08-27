|
MARSDEN Thorney Close Peacefully in
Sycamore Care Centre on
19th August in her 101st year
Edith (nee Cranmer).
Much loved mam of Pat,
Audrey, Alan and the late Kenny,
mother in law of Brian, Heather and Isabel, also a loving nana,
great nana, great-great nana,
aunty and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Tuesday
1st September at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
The Salvation Army,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Edith is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 27, 2020