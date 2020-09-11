|
|
|
MARSDEN Edith The family of the late Edith would like to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the lovely cards of condolence and floral tributes received since her passing. Thank you to The Croft and
Sycamore Care Homes for the
care and support you gave to
her in recent months.
A big thank you to Rev. Graham Young for a truly beautiful service and to Gavin from Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Funeral Directors for his continuous support and for giving her the send off she truly deserved. To the Hastings Hill Pub for their hospitality and catering and to Flower Angels for the amazing
floral tributes.
Finally, a big thank you to all who donated in aid of the Salvation Army.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 11, 2020