Nelson Doreen Avenue, Seaham Peacefully at home on 4th August, aged 85 years. Edith Barbara
(nee Huntrod), dearest mam of
Julie and Deirdre, mother in law
of Stephen and Dean, dearly loved
and proud nana of Sarah, Robert,
Chloe, Alex and Bethany and
a dear sister of Stan.
Service at St John's Church at 2pm on Thursday 13th August, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to City Hospital, Sunderland c/o Judith Haswell, 18 Queen Alexandra Road, Seaham.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 10, 2020