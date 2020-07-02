|
|
|
Watson (Hall Farm) After a long illness bravely fought, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday 27th June, aged 71 years, Edith May (nee Smith).
Dearly cherished wife of Allan,
much loved mam of Tonia and Trina, dear mother-in-law of Robert and Christopher, devoted nana to Daniel, Abigail, Keira, Niamh and Mia, beloved sister, sister-in-law
and aunt.
Private cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 10th July at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to www.cancerresearchuk.org/
donate-now
At rest with Co-op Funeral Directors, Chatsworth House, Chester Road.
Visit by appointment only.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 2, 2020