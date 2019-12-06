|
|
|
WILSON Silksworth The family of the late Edith
wish to thank all family and friends
for paying their respects to Edith
and sharing in the
celebration of her life.
The family would also like to
thank the Humanist Chris May
for the beautiful service he gave Edith, the beautiful floral tributes received from family and friends.
Also for the donations to
St. Benedict's Hospice,
a charity close to Edith's heart.
A special thanks to
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Funeral Directors and his team
for the amazing send off
they gave to Edith.
The care and compassion was
above and beyond at such
a sad and difficult time.
Harry & William (the horses) done
really well as did the wonderful
bagpiper not forgetting a
good friend and neighbour Gill.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019