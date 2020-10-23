Home

Keithley High Barnes Suddenly passed away
on the 10th October,
Edmund William (Eddie).
Devoted husband and best friend
of Judith, loving father of Tracy,
father in law of Andy and a loving
grandad to Hannah and Luke.
A much loved son in law, brother
in law and friend to many.
Eddie will be deeply missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday, October 30th at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to the
North East Ambulance Service at
https://www.justgiving.com/northeast-ambulanceservice
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020
