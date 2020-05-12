|
Archbold Formerly Parker
(Seaham) Peacefully on April 28th at Church View Care Home, Edna Newton
(nee Thornton) aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman and the late Joe, devoted mam of Linda and John, mother in law of Dave and Jackie, much loved nana of Hollie, Anna, Phillip and Linda, old nana of Anya and Jasmine.
Due to circumstances, a private service at Durham Crematorium on Friday May 15th with a memorial service held at a later date. Donations received will be divided between Alzheimer's Research and Church View Care Home c/o of the family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham, Tel. 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 12, 2020