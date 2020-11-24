|
Lewins Roker Peacefully in hospital after
a long illness on 14th November, aged 81 years. Edna (nee Johnson). Dearly loved Wife of Norman, much loved Mam of Deb and Keith and Nana of Becky and Helen.
Greatly missed by all her family.
Edna will repose in the Private Chapel of Rest of Manor House Funerals, Minster House, 57-59 Sea Road, Fulwell. Will friends please meet for Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday
27th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries tel. 0191 5496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 24, 2020