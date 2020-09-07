Home

Edward Barber Notice
Barber Edward Gregory
(Pennywell) Peacefully at home on 30th August, Edward aged 65 years. Dearest husband of the late Margaret, loving dad to Emma and Edward, beloved granda to Thomas and Emily.
Edward's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on 11th September at 2.00pm.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, 90 The Broadway, Grindon, tel 0191 5200666.
Loved by many, missed by all.
Margaret and Edward will have
their joint service together.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 7, 2020
