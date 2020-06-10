Home

Gibson Edward (Eddie) Edward passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on 5th June,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Betty
for 60 years, much loved dad
of Edward, George, Karen, Darren,
Elizabeth and the late Darren,
also a dearly loved father-in-law,
granda, great-granda Bet,
brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Due to the current situation,
a family service will take place on
Wednesday 17th June in
Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 10, 2020
