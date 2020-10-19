|
|
|
Kirby Hetton le Hole Peacefully on 9th October 2020, aged 89 years, Edward Wilson (Ted).
Beloved husband of Sylvia.
Much loved dad of Karen and Lisa.
Loved father in law of Roger and Neil. Loving grandad of Grace, Charlie, Kenneth, Robbie
and great grandad of Sydney.
Funeral to take place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Monday 26th October at 11.30am. Due to Covid 19 restrictions,
attendance only by
Karen, Lisa and their families.
Please send prayers and
remember Ted at this time
in the comfort of your homes.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 19, 2020