Kirby Hetton Le Hole The family of the late Edward Wilson (Ted) wish to express sincere thanks to all for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to Alison from Elizabeth Fleming Care Home who was with dad when he died, there's no one else we'd rather been with him. To Wild at Heart florist for providing flowers that Dad loved. Also Farmborough Court for care given to Mam, Claire and the team at John Hogg for showing such empathy at this difficult time and to our family and friends for joining us from their homes, until we can meet to celebrate Dad's life.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020