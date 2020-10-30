Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kirby

Notice

Edward Kirby Notice
Kirby Hetton Le Hole The family of the late Edward Wilson (Ted) wish to express sincere thanks to all for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to Alison from Elizabeth Fleming Care Home who was with dad when he died, there's no one else we'd rather been with him. To Wild at Heart florist for providing flowers that Dad loved. Also Farmborough Court for care given to Mam, Claire and the team at John Hogg for showing such empathy at this difficult time and to our family and friends for joining us from their homes, until we can meet to celebrate Dad's life.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -