MALLABY Edward (Ted) Sadly passed away in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 9th June 2020.
Always loved and forever to be missed.
Beloved husband of Edna for
almost 66 years, father to Susan, Michael, Jeanette, Kevin, Pauline
and Christine and father-in-law to Jane, Philip, Michael and Mickey.
Grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 5 with one more
on the way. Brother of Kathleen, Barry and his late sister Eileen.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff of Sunderland Care Association and Ward B21 at Sunderland Royal.
A private funeral will be held at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am on Tuesday 23rd June, with a gathering for everyone who loved him to be arranged at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 16, 2020