Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mallaby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Mallaby

Notice Condolences

Edward Mallaby Notice
MALLABY Edward (Ted) Sadly passed away in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 9th June 2020.
Always loved and forever to be missed.
Beloved husband of Edna for
almost 66 years, father to Susan, Michael, Jeanette, Kevin, Pauline
and Christine and father-in-law to Jane, Philip, Michael and Mickey.
Grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 5 with one more
on the way. Brother of Kathleen, Barry and his late sister Eileen.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff of Sunderland Care Association and Ward B21 at Sunderland Royal.
A private funeral will be held at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am on Tuesday 23rd June, with a gathering for everyone who loved him to be arranged at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -