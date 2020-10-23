Home

MIDDLETON Edward (Ted) It is with great sadness that
Edward (Ted) passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital on
8th October, aged 85 years.
Ted will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Jean. Loving brother to Alan, Harley and the late Howard. Cherished memories remembered by sisters-in-law Dorothy, Marle and Jacqueline,
Jan and the late Thomas, his
brother-in-law. A funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium at 11am on Friday 30th October. Family flowers only.
Donations made to St Benedicts Hospice in Ted's memory.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2020
