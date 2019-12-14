|
|
|
MUSTARD Edward Williamson Beloved husband of the late Rose and much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, father in law, brother,
brother in law, uncle and friend.
Happy birthday wishes
fill our hearts today,
We miss you so much
on this your first birthday away,
We have lots of fond memories over many years,
You guided us, gave us strength and dried up our tears,
We know you watch over us and send courage from above,
We're sending birthday wishes
and all of our love,
Party with Mam and the angels.
With love from your devoted family xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 14, 2019