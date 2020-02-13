|
|
|
Peverley Pennywell Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 1st, aged 91 years. Edward (Ed),
dearly beloved husband to the late Irene, devoted dad to Edward,
Harry, Margaret, Keith, Joan, Stephen, Susan and Sheila.
Also a much loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad
and a dear brother.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Palliative Care Nursing Team
(a donation box will be
provided at the crematorium)
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 13, 2020