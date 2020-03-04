|
Peverley Edward The family of the late Ed,
would like to thank everyone that attended his final farewell, for the kind messages, cards and flowers received following their sad loss and for the kind donations to the RNLI.
Our sincere thanks to John Hogg Funeral Directors for their efficient, dignified and very sensitive arrangements, Mr Chris May for a perfect service, Grangetown Florists for the beautiful floral tributes, 'Catering by Anita' for the wonderful buffet and the RAOB Club for their hospitality and service.
Special thanks to the Palliative and District Nursing teams for their assistance in his final days.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2020