Simpson Edward (Ted)
Houghton-le-Spring Peacefully on 27th January 2020 aged 96 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Mary, dearly loved Dad of Julie and Billy, Father-in-law of Bill and a proud Grandad to all of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service at St. Michael
and All Angels Church,
Houghton-le-Spring on
14th February 2020 at 1.45pm prior to cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in aid of
St. Cuthbert's Hospice.
All welcome for refreshments afterwards to Dubmire Royal
British Legion.
At peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 7, 2020