WILSON Silksworth
(formerly of Houghton) Peacefully at St Benedicts Hospice on 26th January, Edward Wylam Wilson. Beloved husband of Rita and dearest father of Catherine and Damien. A dear father in law of Caroline and the late Paul and a much loved grandfather of Catherine, Emma and their husbands Paul and Simon, Brianna and Eve. Great grandfather of
Jack, Dylan, Miles and Bump.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass at
St Mary's RC Church on
Tuesday 11th February at 12.05pm, followed by committal at Durham Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St Benedicts Hospice. Deo Gratias. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, High Barnes.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 4, 2020