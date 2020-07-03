|
Beveridge Eileen
(Roker)
(nee Henshaw) Eileen passed
away peacefully at home with
her family by her side on
29th June, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Andy,
much loved and devoted Mam of Ian, Helen and Peter, cherished Nana of David, Katherine,
Alastair, Elizabeth, Nicholas,
Emily and Stephanie and
a loving sister of Margaret.
Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place on Friday 10th July at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent to Age UK.
All enquiries to Richard Bird Funeral Services, 57 Great North Road, Gosforth, NE3 2DQ.
Tel: 0191 5111412
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 3, 2020