HARVEY (Southwick) Peacefully on 4th May aged 74 years, Eileen (née Cummings).
Loving wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mam of Ann, David, Paul, Mark and the late Robert, a dear daughter of the late Hannah and Tommy, loved sister of Jenny, Raymond and the late Tommy,
also a proud nana and great nana.
A private funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors. Tel:0191 514 2744. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 8, 2020