Eileen Harvey Notice
HARVEY (Southwick) Peacefully on 4th May aged 74 years, Eileen (née Cummings).
Loving wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mam of Ann, David, Paul, Mark and the late Robert, a dear daughter of the late Hannah and Tommy, loved sister of Jenny, Raymond and the late Tommy,
also a proud nana and great nana.
A private funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors. Tel:0191 514 2744. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 8, 2020
